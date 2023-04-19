Vladimir Putin underwent artificial ventilation of lungs? Scar seen on his neck

Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at a church service sparked further speculation that he may be ill since a scar was seen on his neck, a report said. Vladimir Putin was filmed and photographed at the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Vladimir Putin Health: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting.(AFP)

Ukrainian news outlet Dialog.ua reported that the photo taken by the Tass news agency showed "a strange mark" on his neck which resembled “an extensive scar” quoting Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky.

"I think I figured out where Z came from," Denis Kazansky said, suggesting that the scar was in the shape of the letter. The letter has become the symbol for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko said that Vladimir Putin's visit to an Easter service in Moscow meant that "talk about his health flared up with renewed vigor."

"He didn't look very good in church yesterday. He moved with difficulty. And in the photographs, a scar is clearly visible on his neck," Oleksiy Goncharenko said. "Most likely, he has undergone some kind of medical procedure. I don't know what they did there. Maybe they did some kind of artificial ventilation of the lungs or something else," he added.

Earlier, leaked US intel documents claimed that Vladimir Putin is suffering from a serious illness. Earlier as well, Russian president's health has been talked about several times as claims have been made that Vladimir Putin has cancer, Parkinson's disease, or both. The Kremlin has repeatedly insisted that Vladimir Putin is in good health.

This comes as the Russian president visited the occupied Ukrainian territories of Kherson and Luhansk, Kremlin informed.

