Royal feud continues: Why Kate Middleton ‘resents’ Meghan after Queen's death

ByMallika Soni
Apr 19, 2023 05:33 AM IST

Kate Middleton- Meghan Markle: The royal author claimed, “Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry."

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle for causing her to miss Queen Elizabeth II’s final moments, a new book has claimed. Royal author Robert Jobson claimed in his book ‘Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed’ that when senior royals travelled to Scotland to visit the monarch before her death, King Charles had ordered that Prince Harry and Prince Wiliam’s wives should not come.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
“Privately, [Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Robert Jobson has said.

The book claimed that Kate Middleton felt “resentment” towards Meghan Markle as she “desperately” wanted to be in Scotland. The author also claimed that King Charles was "captivated" by Meghan Markle's "intelligence and vivacious personality," when the monarch first met her.

King Charles was fond of Meghan Markle and saw much of himself reflected in her, the royal commentator added, saying, "Meghan, at first, was seen by the press as a breath of fresh air. She threw herself into her new role even before they married, visiting Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, and was greeted warmly by large enthusiastic crowds wherever she went...Charles could not have been more welcoming to his future daughter-in-law. Meghan said at the time that she was bowled over by his gentlemanly charm."

Meghan Markle also facilitated a "softening" of tension between the father and son, the author alleged.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

