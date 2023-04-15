Home / World News / To avoid disaster: Prince William and Prince Harry will be separated when…

To avoid disaster: Prince William and Prince Harry will be separated when…

Mallika Soni
Apr 15, 2023

King Charles' Coronation: Organisers will see to it that both of them aren’t seated anywhere near each other at the ceremony.

Prince Harry is set to attend King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 without his wife Meghan Markle, Buckingham Palace confirmed saying, “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince William and Britain's Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

As organisers are finalising seating arrangements for the ceremony, they are ensuring that Prince Harry and his brother Prince William will be separated to avoid a potential disaster as they have been at odds for a long time, Express UK reported.

Organisers will see to it that both of them aren’t seated anywhere near each other at the ceremony, the report claimed, noting, “Harry’s arrival at Westminster Abbey will be meticulously crafted down to the exact minute to avoid any form of confrontation with members of the royal family who will never forgive him for what he has done. The Prince of Wales is at the front of the list, with his fury at his younger brother being one of the worst-kept royal secrets."

“Harry will be seated several rows behind the senior royals and at a position to ensure that there can be no direct shot of William and Harry together — meaning any potential sideways glances or furious stares are not broadcast on the world stage," the report added.

Prince Harry will be seated in a row with other non-working royals like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, it further claimed- similar to the arrangements made for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

    Mallika Soni

