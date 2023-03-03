Vladimir Putin is planning 'mass suicidal attacks' on Ukrainians now: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to order “mass suicidal attacks” by the country's army in Ukraine, a report claimed. The order could be in place for the next three months, The Mirror reported citing a confidential assessment of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which claimed that as “Vladimir Putin’s offensive is stuck in a rut created by shocking military weakness, failure, incompetence, death and injury”, he may resort to this decision.

Read more: Citing PM Modi's ‘not an era of war’ comment on Russia, US says ‘India has…’

The report comes as Russian losses have continued to mount just a year since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine. The report claimed that Vladimir Putin faces three scenarios according to experts- one being that Russia's actions could threaten more of the country's neighbours with attacks. The second is that Ukraine reaches a breakthrough with the help of arms deliveries from the West and the third could be that Russia's invasion could collapse following a “creeping Russian military stagnation and domestic loss of faith in Putin’s war.”

The latest assessment as per the report said, “Nowhere have the Russians been able to mass force densities to mount an effective offensive has developed over the past few weeks is “more of the same”, i.e. grinding attrition stepped up. The Russians have so far proven unable to coordinate effectively a combined arms assault, or to provide adequate logistics support for a breakthrough. The Russian Army has not practiced this for 30 years and it appears to be beyond their ability.

Read more: Bird flu human-to-human transmission? What Cambodia found following 2 cases

“The main ground forces’ tactic remains the near-suicidal mass infantry attack with inadequately trained troops under cover of heavy artillery," it added.

Moscow has lost more than 200 warplanes in just over a year of warfare, the report claimed adding, “Manned aircraft on the Russian side - continue to play a smaller role than might have been expected. This is undoubtedly because of the lethality of air defence missiles.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON