Citing PM Modi's ‘not an era of war’ comment on Russia, US says ‘India has…’

The United States expressed hope that it can work with India to bring an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Lauding PM Modi, Ned Price said, "India has the ability we have seen from Prime Minister Modi to speak with tremendous moral clarity. When Prime Minister Modi said last year "this is not an era of war", the world listened as they should because when Prime Minister Modi and his country said something to that effect, its meaningful to the United States, it's meaningful to Russia, it is meaningful to countries near and far."

"We will continue to work with our Indian partners they obviously have a unique role to play in this as the G20 host. But, also as a country with whom we have global strategic partnership and a country that has a unique relationship with Russia that we don't and just as India has consistently expressed that this is not and should not be an era of war," he added referencing a meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and PM Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's summit in Samarkand last year. PM Modi had then told Russian president, "Today's era is not of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call."

Ned Price further said, "We hope that we can work closely with India to bring about an end to this war, an end to this Russian aggression to an end that is at its core just endurable and very much in line with the principles in the UN charter." Price said that India has longstanding and historical ties with Russia and is connected to Russia in many ways that US is not."

He also added that India has ties with Russia that are distinct from the US ties with Moscow.

"There are countries around the world that have a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the one we have, India certainly falls within that category. India has longstanding, historical ties to Russia. It is connected to Russia in ways that United States is not and for that matter has not been. India also has tremendous leverage in different areas whether its economic leverage, diplomatic leverage, political leverage, but also moral leverage," Ned Price said.

