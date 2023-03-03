Home / World News / Suella Braverman says UK's ‘political correctness let Islamist terrorists’ grow

Suella Braverman says UK's ‘political correctness let Islamist terrorists’ grow

world news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 06:12 AM IST

Suella Braverman: “We have a blind spot in the system. It has allowed certain Islamist groups to operate under our radar,” Suella Braverman said.

Suella Braverman: Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(AFP)
Suella Braverman: Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman cautioned against “political correctness” in the British national security saying that it has created a blind spot for Islamist extremism to flourish. At a counter extremism conference, Suella Braverman said that a "highly coordinated" Islamist network was working in the United Kingdom while looking "perfectly respectable" but contained extremist views under the surface.

Read more: Did China interfere in Canadian elections? Beijing's response

“We have a blind spot in the system. It has allowed certain Islamist groups to operate under our radar. There can be no place for political correctness in our national security. In fact, I would like to banish it altogether,” Suella Braverman said.

The comments came during an independent review of Prevent- UK government’s counter-extremism programme. Suella Braverman also hit out at advocacy groups such as MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development) and CAGE.

Video: Burning embers rain on streets as huge Hong Kong fire consumes skyscraper

"Groups like Mend and Cage have persistently pursued harmful and dishonest narratives, which until now have gone largely unchallenged. Their members have repeatedly been involved in the demonisation of Muslims who cooperate in counter-extremism efforts," Suella Braverman said.

“Extremism is not only dangerous because it can lead to violence. It is dangerous in its own right. And unless we deal with it comprehensively, we should not be surprised when it continues to endure and grow — with disastrous consequences for our shared norms, values, basic rights and freedoms,” she added.

Both Cage and MEND criticised Suella Braverman's comments.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
britain
britain
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out