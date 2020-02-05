When Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up Donald Trump’s state of the union speech

world

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:07 IST

As President Donald Trump was finishing his state of the union address to US congress Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was behind him, rose to her feet and ripped up a copy of his remarks, in which the president had sought to move beyond the impeachment trial and make a case for his re-election.

The speech was a “manifesto of mistruths”, Pelosi told reporters when asked later why tore up the speech. She did not say more but Trump might have irked her when he ignored her hand held out for a handshake as he handed her and Vice-President Mike Pence, who co-chaired the joint address, folders containing copies of his prepared speech.

Pelosi did not wait long to respond to the slight, unless it was unintended and Trump did not see her outstretched arm. “Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States,” she announced the president, drily, dispensing with the more flowery phrases of the traditional version: “Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.”

The two leaders have not spoken directly for months, and exchanged harsh words through tweets and public remarks, specially after Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry against him last September. That led Trump’s impeachment in December making him only the third president ever impeached. The senate is expected to acquit him in a partisan vote Wednesday, blocking his removal from office.

The Trump-Pelosi exchange will remain likely the most enduring impression of the 2020 State of the Union address, which was also Trump’s third.

Second, touted by his aides as a “Great American Comeback” address, Trump’s speech , which was long at over 75 minutes, was tailored to highlight the achievements of his administration with an eye on the upcoming re-election bid in November. One of the longer parts of the speech was devoted to the economy. “I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been,” he said. He went on to cite job numbers, dipping unemployment among minorities, women and veteran.

Third, and for relevance to people outside the United States, he reiterated his intention to reform the immigration system and shift it from family-based to one based on merit. Indians have been beneficiaries of both systems “We are working on legislation to replace our outdated and randomized immigration system with one based on merit, welcoming those who follow the rules, contribute to our economy, support themselves financially, and uphold our values.,” Trump said, and went on to reiterate his commitment to strong measures to end illegal immigrations and spoke about the wall he has been building along the border with Mexico.

Fourth, on national security and foreign policy, Trump spoke about his “groundbreaking” peace plan for West Asia. “We must be determined and creative in order to stabilize the region and give millions of young people the chance to realize a better future,” he said. He spoke also of his intention to “finally” end the endless war in Afghanistan. Citing the killing of Islamic State found Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and ’s Qassem Soleimani, the US president said, “Our message to the terrorists is clear: You will never escape American justice.”

Fifth, and last, trade remains a major concern, as India would note while its official work with American counterparts to wrap up a trade agreement in time for President Trump to sign when he visits India later this month. Trump said in his opening lines of the speech that “fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements” remains a priority, and that it was the single biggest reason he ran for president. He spoke of standing up to China and the recently signed phase-one of a trade deal by the two countries and a bill he signed into law last week to replace an earlier trade pact with Mexico and Canada.