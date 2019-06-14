Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 14, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders leaving job at end of month, says Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that longtime ally and press secretary Sarah Sanders leaving White House without naming her replacement.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2019 02:01 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters, Washington
sarah sanders,white house,donald trump
In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump says Sanders is leaving her job as press secretary at the end of June.(AP file photo)

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders will leave her job at the end of the month.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic,” Trump said on Twitter announcing her departure.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 01:59 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics