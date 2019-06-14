White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders leaving job at end of month, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders will leave her job at the end of the month.

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic,” Trump said on Twitter announcing her departure.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 14, 2019 01:59 IST