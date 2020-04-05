e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Will put tariffs on oil imports to protect energy workers if I have to,’ says Donald Trump

‘Will put tariffs on oil imports to protect energy workers if I have to,’ says Donald Trump

Oil prices have crashed as coronavirus crushes demand and as Russia and Saudi Arabia boost output in a war over market share.

world Updated: Apr 05, 2020 07:31 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump said he would put tariffs on oil imports if he had to.
US President Donald Trump said he would put tariffs on oil imports if he had to.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would put tariffs on imports of crude oil or take other measures if he has to protect energy workers from the oil price crash.

“If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our ... tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I’ll do whatever I have to do,” Trump told reporters in a briefing about the coronavirus outbreak.

Oil prices have crashed as the pandemic crushes demand and as Russia and Saudi Arabia boost output in a war over market share. After meeting with executives from big oil companies on Friday, Trump said he was not thinking of imposing tariffs at the moment, but it was a tool that could be used.

tags
top news
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Covid-19 update: New plan holds clues to unlocking country
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
Untraced foreigners could spread coronavirus, experts fear
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 update: Scope of antibody tests rigid despite panel push
Covid-19 update: Scope of antibody tests rigid despite panel push
Maharashtra unable to determine source of contagion for 11% Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra unable to determine source of contagion for 11% Covid-19 cases
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
‘There’ll be a lot of death’: Trump tells US as Covid-19 cases surge
Queen Elizabeth II to praise coronavirus response in address to Britain
Queen Elizabeth II to praise coronavirus response in address to Britain
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
PM stresses on PPE availability in meeting with empowered groups
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news