Andhra Pradesh / Four staff members of Andhra Pradesh Governor's bungalow test positive for Covid-19

Four staff members of Andhra Pradesh Governor’s bungalow test positive for Covid-19

Special chief secretary (medical and health) K S Jawahar Reddy confirmed to the media that the four staff members – a chief security officer, a staff nurse and two other attendants tested positive for coronavirus.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:49 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
All the four were immediately shifted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada.
All the four were immediately shifted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada.(HT file photo)
         

A chief security officer and three others working in Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, in Vijayawada, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday evening.

Special chief secretary (medical and health) K S Jawahar Reddy confirmed to the media that the four staff members – a chief security officer, a staff nurse and two other attendants tested positive for coronavirus.

All the four were immediately shifted to the government general hospital in Vijayawada. The civic authorities carried out sanitisation operations at Raj Bhavan later in the evening by spraying of sodium hypochlorite through drone as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the virus, an official familiar with the development said.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress party MP from Kurnool, Sanjeev Kumar also announced that six of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19, though he did not exactly say when the tests were conducted.

The six family members include the MP’s 83-year-old father, his two brothers and their wives and one nephew. The MP’s father was shifted to Hyderabad after his condition turned critical.

Admitting that his family members had tested positive and were undergoing treatment at the government hospitals, the MP said that he felt the lockdown was not of much help in preventing the spread of the disease and though all precautionary measures were taken, they had contracted the virus.

On Sunday, a large number of Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Vijayawada. Out of 81 new positive cases that were reported in Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada accounted for 52 cases. The total number of positive cases in the state mounted to 1,097.

