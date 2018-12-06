Assembly elections 2018: Try press conference, fun to have questions thrown at you, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tells PM Narendra Modi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure, saying he should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.

He also took a dig at the prime minister for his extensive campaigning, saying, “Dear Mr Modi, Now that campaigning is over, hope you can spare some time for your part-time job as PM.” “Btw its been 1,654 days since u became PM. Still no press conference (sic)?” he said in a tweet.

Gandhi also tagged along pictures from his press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, and urged Prime Minister Modi to try a presser someday.

“It’s fun having questions thrown at you!” Gandhi said.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 10:02 IST