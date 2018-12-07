Assembly election exit polls results 2018 LIVE updates: Trends as soon as polling ends in Rajasthan, Telangana

In the first few hours of polling, 56.17% voters had on Friday exercised their franchise in Telangana while 59.41% had voted in Rajasthan in assembly elections that could set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The voting started at 7am in 13 Maoist-affected constituencies of Telangana and at 8am in other parts of the state and in Rajasthan. Initially slow, the voting picked up later with EVM glitches being reported from a few constituencies but polling was by and large smooth.

Once the voting ends in Telangana and Rajasthan, the much awaited exit polls for all the five states that went to polls over the last one month, will be released.

Rajasthan, Telangana are among the 5 states -- others being Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram -- that went to the polls. Capping a high-decible campaign, the five voted in four-phase polls starting November 12 and the results will be known on December 11.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted urging voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

5:27 pm IST Election results to be declared on December 11 The results of the high-pitched battle in 5 states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will be declared on December 11.





5:10 pm IST Polling ends in Rajasthan The polling has ended in Rajasthan, however,people already in the polling stations will be allowed to vote. The state recorded 72.17% polling by 5pm. Click here for Live updates onRajasthan assembly elections.



