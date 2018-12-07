Rajasthan assembly election: Clash at Sikar polling centre, two motorcycles burnt

An argument over presence of alleged fake voters at a polling centre in Fatehpur town of Rajasthan’s Sikar district led to a clash between workers of two political parties, disrupting the ongoing voting for the assembly elections for some time.

“The verbal spat between two groups turned physical at Subhash government school, one of the polling centres. Both the groups claimed that fake voters were entering the polling both to cast votes. As the matter heated up, both started beating up each other,” circle officer, Fathepur, Goverdhan Lal Khatik said.

According to a police official, two motorbikes outside the premises were set ablaze and police used force to disperse the mob.

“Within 10-15 minutes, the situation was brought under control,” an official said, adding that the owner of one of the vandalised motorcycles has filed a complaint.

Polling to 199 of Rajasthan assembly’s 200 seats was held Friday and the votes will be counted December 11.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:37 IST