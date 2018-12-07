Telangana exit polls 2018: All you need to know

The result of the assembly election in Telangana will be declared on December 11 but ahead of that, exit polls by several news channels will try to project the winner in India’s youngest state on Friday evening.

Telangana’s 2.8 crore voters cast their ballot on Friday in the advanced assembly elections in the state, where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is trying to retain power against a Congress-led four-party alliance with the BJP seeking to make it a triangular contest.

The TRS led by caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) dissolved the assembly about eight months ahead of schedule in the hope of taking the opposition parties by surprise but the Congress threw its own surprise by coming up with its alliance, in which it also roped in its one-time foe, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The other two parties in the grouping are the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) floated by M Kodandaram, who was once KCR’s friend in the Telangana movement.

The BJP is fighting alone in the state this year. In 2014, it had contested in alliance with the TDP. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is contesting eight assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and supporting the TRS elsewhere.

Telangana saw a high-volume, often bitter campaign with personal attacks by leaders of various parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, Andhra chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who had addressed multiple rallies and held across the state.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had also addressed a public meeting in her first visit to the state since it came into being in 2014 and her only political engagement in the current assembly elections.

The Election Commission had imposed a nearly month-long ban on holding exit or opinion poll, a survey of voters after they exit polling stations but are known to often get it wrong, beginning November 12 in the five poll-bound states.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:56 IST