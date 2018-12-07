Telangana assembly elction 2018: Hyderabad’s who’s who cast vote; state’s voter turnout at 23% till 11am

Nearly 23 % of the over 2.80 crore voters of Telangana cast their vote during the first three hours of voting in the state on Friday.

These are the first assembly elections being held in Telangana since its formation in 2014 when elections were held in undivided Andhra Pradesh. All 119 seats in Telangana are casting their votes today amid elaborate arrangements. (Follow live updates here)

In the capital city, Hyderabad, voting began at 8am and will conclude at 5 pm.

Early in the morning, the who’s who of Hyderabad turned out to cast their votes.

In the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad, the Telugu film industry’s leading stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR stepped out early in the morning to exercise their franchise.

Chiranjeevi was seen standing in a queue to cast his vote at polling booth no 148 in Jubilee Hills of the city. A selfie of Telugu actor Nagarjuna showing an inked finger went viral on social media.

Read: Can KCR take on Congress-TDP math?

Among the first to cast his vote early on Friday morning was Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi who cast his vote at Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills.

Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram cast his vote at Tarnaka.

Among the politicians, AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote at polling booth no. 317 at Mailardevpally, Shastripuram, while BJP’s G Kishan Reddy cast his vote at polling booth no.7 in Kachiguda, Hyderabad.

Read: Big battles in Rajasthan, Telangana as key states vote before 2019 finale

Telangana leaders Kadiyam Srihari, Harish Rao, Pocharama Srinivas Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao and Jagadish Reddy were among those who cast their vote.

After casting his vote, Harish Rao said he expected the overall poll percentage to go up given the indications.

The Congress has stitched together Praja Kutami (Peoples Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) to take on the ruling TRS, led by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Read: Parties fight for Telangana throne with eye on Delhi

The TRS, seeking a second term in office, is going alone, as also the BJP. Results from today’s voting will be declared on December 11, when counting will take place.

Click here for full coverage of Telangana assembly election 2018

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:44 IST