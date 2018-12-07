Telangana assembly election 2018 Live Updates: Voting begins in 119 constituencies, TRS chief KCR’s nephew casts vote

After a high-voltage campaign that saw war of words among contending parties, Telangana is set for Assembly polls on Friday with the Congress-led alliance challenging the ruling TRS, and the BJP seeking to make it a triangular contest.

According to Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar, polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 106 constituencies while in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 pm

Campaigning by political parties came to an end at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The assembly polls in Telangana were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet. (Click here to follow live updates of Rajasthan assembly polls)

It is to be seen if KCR’s gamble to opt for early elections pays off.

The Congress has stitched together “Prajakutami” (People’s Front) along with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and the CPI to take on the ruling TRS, led by caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The TRS, seeking a second term in office, is going alone, as also the BJP.

8:00 am IST Polling yet to commence in Kodangal due to technical problems In Kodangal, from where Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy is contesting, polling is yet to commence due to technical problems.





7:50 am IST NTR’s granddaughter, TDP candidate from Kukatpally casts vote NTR’s granddaughter Nandamuri Suhasini, TDP candidate from Kukatpally, casted her vote in Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad.





7:49 am IST Polling yet to begin at a station in Amberpet due to technical problem “Voting is yet to begin at the polling station at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet due to a technical problem. Voting in the state began at 7 am today.





7:35 am IST 44,415 ballot units being used In all 44,415 ballot units, 7,557 reserve ballot units, 32,016 control units 4,432 reserve control units and 32,016 VVPATs, and 5,261 reserve VVPATs are being used for the polling.





7:30 am IST People queue outside polling station in Hyderabad People queue outside a polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their votes. People outside a polling station in Hyderabad (ANI Photo)





7:21 am IST Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy casts vote at Suryapet Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy today casted his vote at Suryapet.





7:20 am IST Roads and buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao casts vote Roads and buildings minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and his family members vote at Gollagudem village in Khammam district.





7:16 am IST TRS president KCR’s nephew in Siddipet TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew and irrigation minister T Harish Rao cast their vote at Siddipet. Irrigation minister T Harish Rao casts his vote at Siddipet. (ANI Photo)





7:15 am IST Highest number of 42 contestants in Malkajgiri constituency In all, 1,821 candidates of different political parties are in fray along with a few independents. Malkajgiri constituency has the highest number of 42 contestants and Banswada the least, 6.





7:13 am IST Polling to take place in 32,815 polling stations As polling begins in Telangana, 32,815 polling stations have been set up for the people to cast their vote.





7:07 am IST Polling officers conduct mock polling for agents Polling officers are conducting mock polling for agents of contestants to demonstrate functioning of EVMs.





7:05 am IST Voters form queues outside a polling station in Pothangal Nizamabad: Voters form queues outside a polling station in Pothangal where voting will begin shortly. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/8FL0hQAqXS — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018





6:30 am IST Voting to begin shortly in Telangana In Telangana, polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm in 106 constituencies while in 13 Left Wing Extremism affected constituencies polling will conclude at 4 pm. #TelanganaElections2018: #Visuals from a polling booth in Siddipet; voting will start at 7 am pic.twitter.com/HbEzQspQWK — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2018





6:25 am IST KCR, son, nephew among 1,821 candidates in fray Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K. Chandrashekhar Rao, his 14 cabinet colleagues including a son and a nephew and state presidents of the Congress and the BJP are among 1,821 candidates in the fray for Telangana Assembly elections.





6:21 am IST Huge sums of unaccounted cash, liquor seized since Model Code of Conduct came into effect Huge sums of unaccounted cash and illegal liquor and other goods were seized since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on September 27. As per the last count, the total seizures stood at nearly Rs 135 crore including unaccounted cash, illegal liquor and other goods, Rajat Kumar said adding that the total seizures was 90 per cent more than that of during 2014 polls.





6:14 am IST For the first time, VVPAT to be used in Telangana For the first time, Election Commission is using Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in Telangana. As many as 1,821 candidates including a transgender are in the fray in the election.





6:11 am IST Tight security in Telangana for a smooth election Additional DG ( Law and order) Jitender told PTI that about one lakh police personnel including 25,000 central paramilitary forces and 20,000 from other states are engaged in poll duties. A senior police official said security was beefed up at bordering areas which were identified as Left Wing Extremist-affected regions.



