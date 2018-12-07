Big battles in Rajasthan, Telangana as key states vote before 2019 finale

More than seven crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in Rajasthan and Telangana assembly elections on Friday, the outcome of which could set the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Vasundhara Raje-led BJP is fighting incumbency in a tight race with Congress for the 200-seat Rajasthan that has voted out the party in power every five years in the last two decades.

In Telangana, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao leads his TRS against Congress-led People’s Front that also includes Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP, state activist leader Kodandaram’s TJS and CPI, even as BJP threatens to make it a triangular contest.

The campaigning in both the states has been bitter with personalised attacks by leaders of various parties. The elections are being mainly fought on local issues and development, but the leaders relied on emotional issues too to sway voters.

BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has left no stone unturned to woo voters in the two states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah led the charge against Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, who has been busy poaching heavyweights and heavy forging alliances, while launching scathing attacks on the ruling party.

A defeat could put Modi’s BJP on the back foot in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections while it could boost the chances for Congress which has been mobilising opposition leaders to form a common front against the saffron party.

The voting will start at 7 am in 13 Maoist-affected constituencies of Telangana and at 8 am in other parts of the state and in Rajasthan.

While over 4.74 crore people are eligible to vote in Rajasthan, there are over 2.8 crore voters in Telangana to choose from 2,274 and 1,821 candidates in 199 and 119 constituencies, respectively.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 07:20 IST