Telangana assembly election 2018: ‘Mysterious’, says badminton player Jwala Gutta as name goes missing from voter list

Badminton player Jwala Gutta took to Twitter to express her dismay over not being able to vote on Friday for Telangana Assembly election as her name was missing from the voters list, which she said was “mysterious”.

In a series of tweets, Gutta wrote she was surprised to see her “name disappear” from the voting list after she had checked it online.

“How’s the election fair... when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!!”, she tweeted.

How’s the election fair...when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!! 😡🤬 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 7, 2018

The voting in Telangana is underway in a three-way battle between the Congress-led alliance Prajakutami (comprising the TDP, TJS and CPI), the BJP and the TRS.

The who’s who of Hyderabad queued up to vote for the first-ever elections in Telangana after it was carved out from Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Among them were tennis star Sania Mirza, film stars such as Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR and politicians across party lines.

The voting started at 7am in 13 Maoist-affected constituencies of Telangana and at 8am in other parts of the state and in Rajasthan.

More than 4.74 crore people are eligible to vote in Rajasthan and there are over 2.8 crore voters in Telangana to choose from 2,274 and 1,821 candidates in 199 and 119 constituencies, respectively.

The votes will be counted on December 11.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 12:29 IST