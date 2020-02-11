e-paper
Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela leading

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Rajouri Garden Assembly seat. Congress candidate Amandeep Singh Sudan is contesting against AAP candidate Dhanwanti Chandela and Ramesh Khanna of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:48 IST
New Delhi, India - February 8, 2020: First-time voters Himani Sharma and Priyanka show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during Vidhan Sabha elections, at Khyber Pass, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

Rajouri Garden is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,042 eligible voters in this constituency. Dhanwanti Chandela is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Amandeep Singh Sudan of Indian National Congress and Ramesh Khanna of the BJP.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa had won the seat in 2015 as a BJP ally. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rajouri Garden seats are:

Dhanwanti Chandela -- AAP

Amandeep Singh Sudan -- INC

Ramesh Khanna -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela is in the lead.

