Rajouri Garden Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting underway, AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela leading

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:48 IST

Rajouri Garden is a suburban assembly seat that comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes is underway. The constituency has around 1,63,042 eligible voters in this constituency. Dhanwanti Chandela is contesting from the Aam Aadmi Party against Amandeep Singh Sudan of Indian National Congress and Ramesh Khanna of the BJP.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa had won the seat in 2015 as a BJP ally. The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Rajouri Garden seats are:

Dhanwanti Chandela -- AAP

Amandeep Singh Sudan -- INC

Ramesh Khanna -- BJP

Currently, AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela is in the lead.