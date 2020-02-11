Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Counting of votes polled in Delhi assembly election will begin on Tuesday at 8 am. Votes that were polled across 70 assembly constituencies seats in Delhi will be counted at centres spread across 21 locations in 11 districts.

The Delhi assembly elections concluded on February 8 with a voter turnout of 62.59%.

At least five exit polls projected AAP’s win by a two-thirds majority as the predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory. The exit polls have predicted a clear victory for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP , with the party expected to win anything between 47 seats to 68 seats in the assembly of 70 members. Most polls expected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to improve its performance from the last assembly elections in 2015, when it won just three seats. All the five exit polls predicted little will change for the Congress, which was in power between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the last assembly polls in 2015.

According to poll body officials around 2,600 counting staff, including 33 counting observers, are involved in the counting of votes on Tuesday.

The fate of Delhi and the three major parties in fray shall be known by evening.

6:20 am IST 500 security personnel at each counting centre Until the counting day in Delhi, each centre will be guarded by at least 200 security personnel while on the final day the security will be doubled, a senior Delhi police official has said. Deputy commissioner of police, Sharat Sinha said the strength of Delhi Police each centre will have up to at least 500 personnel on the day of counting, including senior officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police (ACP).





6:15 am IST Three-layer security cover at strongrooms The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Monday assured that foolproof security arrangements have been made in and around each of the counting centres. “A three-layer security cover has been provided at the strongrooms, as per the election commission’s directions. Security around the counting centres and in the areas has also been beefed up,” he said.





6:10 am IST Over 2600 poll officials involved As Delhi gears up for poll results, officials from the poll body said that around 2,600 counting staff, including 33 counting observers, are involved in the counting of votes on Tuesday.



