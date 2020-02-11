In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat

assembly-elections

As counting of votes got underway in Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up a poster at its Delhi office which carried a cryptic message.

“Victory doesn’t make us egoistic, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us,” says the text on the poster in Hindi. It carries the image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who led the BJP campaign charge during Assembly elections.

The exit polls (at least five of them) have predicted easy with for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, and early trends indicate the predictions may come true. The AAP is leading in more than 50 seats, which the BJP is ahead in 16. The Congress, however, hasn’t yet opened its account.

The BJP had rejected exit poll predictions, saying they are confident of forming the government in Delhi. The party is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.

The high octane campaign for Delhi Assembly elections had seen BJP heavyweights leaving nothing unturned to influence the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers and chief ministers sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now.

In the last assembly poll in 2015, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP three and the Congress didn’t open its account.

This time, the AAP has contested on all 70 seats, while the BJP had fielded its candidates on 67 seats and had left three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

There were a total of 672 candidates in the fray, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8.