e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat

In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat

The elections on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi were held on Saturday after an aggressive campaign by AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The poster at Delhi BJP office on Monday.
The poster at Delhi BJP office on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

As counting of votes got underway in Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up a poster at its Delhi office which carried a cryptic message.

“Victory doesn’t make us egoistic, and defeat doesn’t disappoint us,” says the text on the poster in Hindi. It carries the image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who led the BJP campaign charge during Assembly elections.

Full Coverage: Delhi Assembly Elections | Track Live Updates

The exit polls (at least five of them) have predicted easy with for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, and early trends indicate the predictions may come true. The AAP is leading in more than 50 seats, which the BJP is ahead in 16. The Congress, however, hasn’t yet opened its account.

The BJP had rejected exit poll predictions, saying they are confident of forming the government in Delhi. The party is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.

The high octane campaign for Delhi Assembly elections had seen BJP heavyweights leaving nothing unturned to influence the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union ministers and chief ministers sought votes for the BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over 20 years now.

In the last assembly poll in 2015, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP three and the Congress didn’t open its account.

This time, the AAP has contested on all 70 seats, while the BJP had fielded its candidates on 67 seats and had left three seats for its allies - two for Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

There were a total of 672 candidates in the fray, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
Delhi election results: Live analysis, latest updates #ElectionsWithHT
All leads in: BJP gains, but AAP takes comfortable lead
All leads in: BJP gains, but AAP takes comfortable lead
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
In poster at Delhi BJP office, a cryptic message about victory and defeat
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip foldable phone to launch tonight
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
Five key factors for Maruti to consider before replacing Gypsy with Jimny
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news