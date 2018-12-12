Mayawati, Akhilesh back Congress in MP and Rajasthan ‘to keep BJP out’
Madhya Pradesh
230/230
|Party1
|2018
|2013
|Change
|Cong
|114
|58
|+56
|BJP
|109
|165
|-56
|BSP
|2
|4
|-2
|Others
|5
|3
|+2
Rajasthan
199/199
|Party1
|2018
|2013
|Change
|Cong+
|100
|21
|+79
|BJP
|73
|163
|-90
|BSP
|6
|3
|+3
|Others
|20
|13
|+7
-
Vasundhara Raje lost perception battle before poll loss in Rajasthan
The two-time chief minister was unable to break the jinx of the incumbent being voted out of power in the state.
Dec 12, 2018 14:14
-
Chhattisgarh Cong chief Bhupesh Baghel credits Rahul Gandhi for poll win
Chhattisgarh election 2018: The Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Chhattisgarh assembly after results for election were declared on December 11. State Congress president Bhupesh Baghel gave the credit for the victory to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘able leadership’.
Dec 12, 2018 13:43
-
Rahul the star, PM Modi, Shah relegated to sidelines: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena and the BJP share an uneasy relationship since 2014-end, and Sena has been criticising the BJP’s policies and central leadership on several occasions. It has also accused the BJP leadership of sidelining its allies.
Dec 12, 2018 14:15
-
LIVE Rajasthan election results: Congress to decide on CM candidate today
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has begun to decide the next CM candidate. Several independent MLAs are attending the meeting.
Dec 12, 2018 13:19
-
Armed with BSP and SP support, Congress stakes claim in MP; Chouhan quits
Accepting BJP’s defeat, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan submitted his resignation to the Governor.
Dec 12, 2018 14:04
-
Acche din to fax machine: Opposition’s dig at BJP after election setback
Putting its best electoral performance in years, the Congress wrested Chhattisgarh from the BJP, drew ahead to a majority in Rajasthan and after a neck to neck contest in Madhya Pradesh, edged ahead to form the government in the central state.
Dec 12, 2018 12:43
-
Newly-elected Congress MLAs, rebels call for ‘people’s leader’ Gehlot as CM
Manju Meghwal, Laxman Meena, Vinod Kumar Lilawat, Shanti Dhariwal, Manju Panwar, Ameen Kagzi and rebels Ramkesh Meena, Kanti Lal Meena and Babulal Nagar were among those who went to meet Gehlot in the Civil Lines area of the Rajasthan capital.
Dec 12, 2018 12:16
-
Zoramthanga: Second coming for the former rebel turned politician
Tuesday’s emphatic victory where Zoramthanga’s party won 26 of the total 40 seats in Mizoram is one positive swing, which the 74-year old would cherish.
Dec 12, 2018 12:40
-
Congress to pick Chhattisgarh CM on Wednesday
The Congress registered a landslide victory in the Chhattisgarh polls, bringing an end to the 15-year rule of the Raman Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. It won 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly, while the BJP got only 15 seats.
Dec 12, 2018 10:58
-
Rajputs, Gujjars, Meenas came out in support of Congress in Rajasthan
The four major communities of Rajasthan — Rajput, Jats, Meenas, and Gujjar — voted in a mixed manner in the 2018 assembly election, which saw the BJP concede defeat, and the Congress return to power after five years.
Dec 12, 2018 10:40
-
Assembly Elections Results 2018: Breaking down the big verdict
What is the reason behind Congress’ turnaround in three key Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh? HT analyses the assembly elections results in these states which were declared on December 11.
Dec 12, 2018 10:17
-
How the Yogi factor played out in assembly polls
Although Yogi’s close aides claimed that the BJP won more than half of the seats where he campaigned, his political rivals said the BJP lost badly wherever he went for electioneering
Dec 12, 2018 09:58
-
Mayawati to decide strategy after meeting in Delhi
Fearing that rival parties may indulge in horse- trading to gain a majority in the assembly, Mayawati had directed senior leaders to keep a watch on the activities of the victorious party candidates, the insider said.
Dec 12, 2018 09:40
-
17 BJP ministers lose in anti-incumbency heat in Rajasthan
At least 17 sitting ministers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost their seats in Rajasthan on Tuesday with experts saying it indicated the level of anti-incumbency the party faced this time.
Dec 12, 2018 09:29
-
Poll results pep up Bihar opposition NDA puts up a brave face
The mood in the JD(U) and BJP offices, which are at a stone’s throw from each other, was quiet, even as their leaders tried to put up a brave front in the face of disturbing initial trends from all five states
Dec 12, 2018 09:26
-
People have rejected BJP’s politics and policies, says Sachin Pilot
An upbeat Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the BJP tried to polarise voters to win the assembly elections, but the people of the state rejected its “ideas and attempts”.
Dec 12, 2018 12:49