Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 12, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Mayawati, Akhilesh back Congress in MP and Rajasthan ‘to keep BJP out’

See Full Coverage
‘Don’t believe in jod-tod’: Shivraj Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM

‘Don’t believe in jod-tod’: Shivraj Chouhan resigns as Madhya Pradesh CM

videos

Shivraj Chouhan takes responsibility for defeat, resigns from CM post
Shivraj Chouhan takes responsibility for defeat, resigns from CM post
Dec 12, 13:47 IST
BSP will support Congress in Madhya Pradesh ‘to keep BJP out’: Mayawati
BSP will support Congress in Madhya Pradesh ‘to keep BJP out’: Mayawati
Dec 12, 13:22 IST
PM Modi taught me a lesson: Rahul Gandhi
PM Modi taught me a lesson: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 12, 09:05 IST
Mizoram election result 2018: Why Congress lost its last Northeast bast...
Mizoram election result 2018: Why Congress lost its last Northeast bast...
Dec 11, 22:16 IST

State-wise Stats

Win Map

Know your MLA

Search your constituency to check the counting status

View Rajasthan Results

Crorepati MLAs
Party Crorepati Total %

MLAs with Criminal Cases
Party Cases Total %

Big winners/losers

election news

view more