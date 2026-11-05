‘Confident of fair probe’: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka after Crime Branch appearance

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh along with party supporters. (@SauravDassss/X)

After the questioning, Ranka said the party would cooperate with the investigation, and said that it believes that the probe will be conducted fairly.

Ranka described the questioning as a routine investigation into the events of October 13 and maintained that displaying the national flag at Jantar Mantar or anywhere else, including on a public road, should not be considered a crime.

"Today, there was a very routine investigation, regarding the events of October 13th. We have stated, and continue to reiterate, that we will fully cooperate with any investigation, regardless of which agency is conducting it," he told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Jantar Mantar protest case: CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before Crime Branch

The CJP leaders' appearance before the Crime Branch comes after the outfit's protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else, including on a public road, should not be considered a crime," Ranka said.

Ranka and Das were sent to judicial custody last month after they breached Jantar Mantar, a de-notified protest site, and wave tricolour there. The CJP leaders were released following a seven-day custody.

A Special Executive Magistrate had taken from them in writing not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is notified as a designated protest venue in accordance with law.