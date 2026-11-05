Congress’s youth wing suspends 215 office-bearers for failing to attend Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally
The Congress-led INDIA bloc rally in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan was the largest Opposition mobilisation in years
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has suspended 215 office-bearers across eight states for failing to attend the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)’s November 1 rally as part of protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
People aware of the matter said IYC used a mobile application to monitor attendance at the rally, which was the largest Opposition mobilisation in recent years.
A Congress leader said the mobile application was used to share locations, timing and other rally details. “Office-bearers who did not register and follow the instructions on the application were among those who faced action.”
The IYC also used barcode scanners at the assembly point on Delhi’s Minto Road to track attendance.
A second Congress leader said the IYC leadership had directed all national, state and district-level office-bearers to attend the rally and the march preceding it.
The suspension orders were issued on November 3 and will remain in force until further notice. The IYC leadership described the absences as indiscipline, noting that office-bearers were directed to participate in the event.
The highest suspensions (60) were in Madhya Pradesh. An order the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress shared on X cited organisational indiscipline for missing the “Vote Chori Rally” and said the action followed the national leadership’s directions.
After the rally, Rahul Gandhi said on X that the large turnout showed democracy and truth would prevail.
Gujarat accounted for 49 suspensions, Jharkhand 32, West Bengal 26, Telangana 14, Himachal Pradesh 13, Uttar Pradesh (Central) 11, and Haryana 10.
In Gujarat, those suspended include district presidents from Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Mehsana, Patan, and Panchmahal.
The INDIA-bloc march snaked through central Delhi for over an hour before the rally, where Rahul Gandhi attacked the government, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law. He called Kumar’s removal the first step to bring the country back on track.
Over the past month, thousands of people have hit the streets, despite Metro closures, internet shutdown, and prohibitory orders. In October, around 40,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a virtual fortress and sparked controversy by dragging, manhandling, and detaining many agitators.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMaulik Pathak
He is an Ahmedabad-based journalist with more than two decades of experience. His career spans business journalism and general news, with reporting across politics, crime, governance, public policy, business, industry, infrastructure, energy, ports, aviation, the environment, wildlife and social issues. He began his career in feature writing before moving into business journalism, reporting on companies and sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and real estate. Over the years, his work expanded to politics, courts, crime, public policy, civic affairs, the environment and wildlife. His reporting has taken him from government offices and courtrooms to factory floors, ports, forests and remote villages, covering stories that range from industrial investments and financial markets to elections, conservation and issues affecting everyday life. While many assignments demand the pace of the daily news cycle, others require sustained reporting over months and years to follow developments beyond the headlines. He started his journalism career with the Asian Age in Ahmedabad in 2002 as a feature writer and sub-editor. Since 2022, he has been working with Hindustan Times. Earlier, he worked with Business Standard, DNA, The Economic Times, Mint and The Times of India. His longest stint was with Mint, where he spent more than eight years reporting across multiple beats. During his career, he has worked in both reporting and editing roles, contributing to page planning, local editions and special editorial projects as newsrooms evolved from print-first operations to digital publishing. Early in his career, he also worked on media and documentary projects with an NGO and as a copywriter at a communications agency before returning to journalism. Away from work, he sometimes makes time for a pair of binoculars, table tennis, cinema and the occasional poem.Read More