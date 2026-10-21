No Jantar Mantar protest call until it remains de-notified: CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to court
CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have assured that they will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar until it remains de-notified.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have said that they will not commit any breach of peace and will not make any calls for protest at Jantar Mantar until it remains a de-notified in accordance with law.
The assurance was made in an undertaking before the Special Executive Magistrate, which ordered their release from judicial custody on Wednesday.
The two said that they have "full faith in the judiciary and all its instruments including the learned SEM Court," according to Bar and Bench.
The court has set the next date of hearing for October 23, when both the leaders will be present again before the SEM court with their sureties, and the police has been directed to file a police verification report as well.
SEM court orders release
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of Das and Ranka after their five-day custody was extended by two more days on October 19.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritu Raj, acting as the SEM, passed the release order after accepting the sureties furnished by Das and Ranka, according to Bar and Bench.
Delhi HC hears petition
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard a petition filed by the CJP leaders challenging the SEM court's order extending their judicial custody till October 21.
The petitioners subsequently withdrew their plea after the high court refused to entertain it.
Also Read: 'Truth has triumphed': CJP's Saurav Das as court frees him, Ashutosh Ranka
Das and Ranka's arrest
The two were first detained and subsequently sent to judicial custody on October 13 for allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 19, the SEM extended the judicial custody by two days after Delhi Police claimed their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.”
In its order, the SEM court said Das and Ranka’s conduct showed a lack of respect for the law and raised serious concerns about their potential to disturb public peace and tranquillity.
It also noted their “habitualness” in calling for protests in de-notified areas. The court further rejected the sureties submitted for Das and Ranka, finding them unfit.
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