Light rain fell at a few places in Delhi and pollution readings dropped the morning after a cloud-seeding sortie on November 14, according to a post-flight report by the firm that carried out the operation. Records analysed by HT show both changes coincided with a western disturbance passing over the region, which also cleared the air in towns far upwind of the capital that the aircraft never flew over. The government plans further trials between November 23 and 25, according to officials. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The report, prepared by Bengaluru-based Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants LLP (KCMC), hired by the Delhi government and seen by HT, says a Super King Air B200 aircraft took off from Delhi at 2.53pm and returned at 5.03pm. Between 3.11pm and 4.26pm it released seeding material eight times over seven locations in Delhi-NCR: Siraspur, Bankner in Bawana, Sersa (twice), Baghpat, Burari, Loni Road and Sonia Vihar. KCMC said 20 flares were burnt, 13 glaciogenic and seven hygroscopic.

According to the report, Ayanagar recorded 1.4mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8.30am on November 15. IGNOU recorded 1mm, and Noida KVK Chholas, Pharma Science and University, and KVK Janakpuri recorded 0.5mm each. Palam and Lodhi Road reported trace rain. The report said all of Ayanagar’s rain fell between 5.30pm on November 14 and 8.30am the next day, after the aircraft had returned.

The report also cited IMD’s Palam Doppler radar, which it said showed localised patches of rain around and south of Baghpat in the same 24 hours, with estimated totals mostly between 1mm and 7.6mm.

Air Quality Changes and Weather Conditions On air quality, the report said Bawana’s AQI fell from 406 at 3pm on November 14, shortly before the aircraft released material over Bankner, to 362 at 10am on November 15. Burari Crossing’s AQI fell from 410 to 400 at about 7am on consecutive days.

Records analysed by HT showed signs the cloud seeding exercise had little to do with the change in air quality. The gauge at IGNOU recorded 1mm between 3.45am and 7.30am on November 15, which matches the report’s figure for the campus, and the one at Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded 1mm between 4am and 4.30am. That rain fell 11 to 15 hours after the aircraft’s last release.

Weather reports from Palam airport show light drizzle at 4am and 8am on November 15, and the Safdarjung observatory recorded no rain. HT could not independently check the Ayanagar reading or the radar data.