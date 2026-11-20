Traffic curbs in south Delhi on Friday as over 20 weddings expected to draw 8,000 guests
Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these stretches, wherever possible, and use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, to minimise delays.
Published on: Nov 20, 2026, 07:23:02 IST
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Traffic congestion is likely on several roads in south Delhi on Friday due to over 20 marriage functions scheduled across the area, with around 8,000 guests and 3,500-4,000 additional vehicles expected, police said on Thursday.
According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, functions are scheduled on SSN Marg (Bhati Mines Road), Bandh Road, Mandi Road and MG Road, prompting the traffic police to deploy adequate personnel to regulate vehicular movement.
Commuters may face congestion on SSN Marg, 100 Foota Road, Anuvrat Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Mandi Road, Jonapur Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, the advisory read.
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