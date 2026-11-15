Traffic curbs announced as Delhi-NCR readies for Chhath

New Delhi/Ghaziabad/Noida: With four-day Chhath Puja underway, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that she will offer “Arghya” to the setting sun at Sonia Vihar on Sunday and the rising sun at Hathi Ghat near ITO on Monday, the last day of the key festival for people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Toxic foam seen in the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja (HT)

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring NCR, the Gurugram administration unveiled a list of 24 specially prepared ghats for the festival. Ghaziabad rolled out a traffic advisory restricting heavy vehicles on select routes, while several RWAs in Noida raised concerns that contaminated water could spoil their celebrations.

The Delhi government said it has set up over 1,400 Chhath ghats across the Capital, with the chief minister personally monitoring preparations.

Gupta said she held a meeting with public representatives and senior officials from various departments to review the arrangements. Gupta said she directed officials to remain physically present at key ghats and ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

She said Chhath ghats are being monitored through CCTV cameras connected to a central control room to help officials identify emergencies and alert security personnel.

Gupta said arrangements like lighting, drinking water, toilets, changing rooms for women, proper cleanliness and adequate security measures, with particular attention to women and children, have been made.

Among the major facilities, she said, is the newly developed 11-km-long Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal in north Delhi.

Extending her greetings to Delhi residents, Gupta said Chhath was not merely a religious festival but also a symbol of India’s cultural heritage, folk traditions and gratitude towards nature.

She said the devotion and discipline of those observing the fast were an inspiration, adding that worshipping the setting and rising sun symbolised patience and hope.

NCR preparations

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said 24 locations across the city have been identified.

The civic body said sanitation workers have been deployed to maintain cleanliness at the ghats.

The 24 locations identified include Labour Chowk in Sector 5, New Palam Vihar near Bajghera police station, Shakti Park, Kanhai village, Devi Lal Colony, Sector 15 Part 2, Surat Nagar Phase 2, Kadipur Community Centre, Saraswati Enclave, Basai pond and Chakkarpur village.

Gurugram Police said it has deployed around 3,000 personnel across 73 locations to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad traffic police announced diversions for Sunday and Monday, restricting heavy vehicles from entering the city during the festival period.

“The diversions will come into force from 12pm on November 15 and will remain in place on November 16,” said Trigun Bisen, DCP (traffic).

According to the advisory, heavy vehicles will not be allowed from Mohan Nagar towards the Hindon River site and will be diverted to NH-9. Similarly, no heavy vehicles will be allowed to proceed to the Hindon site from the New Bus Adda Metro station, Nagdwar in Sahibabad, and Raj Nagar Extension.

According to officials, Chhath Puja will be celebrated at 79 spots across Ghaziabad, with a key ghat at Hindon near GT Road.

In Noida, a permanent ghat has been constructed at Sector 105. Divya Krishatrey, president of the Sector 105 RWA, said, “The construction of a permanent Chhath ghat at the community centre complex is a welcome initiative that has won the hearts of devotees in the sector.”

However, Sector 144 RWA raised concerns over the supply of dirty water during the festive period.

“If the water is contaminated, the authorities should stop the supply rather than continue providing dirty water,” RWA general secretary Bhagat Singh said.

Prem Sen, senior manager in the Noida Authority’s water department, said a damaged pipeline caused the problem.