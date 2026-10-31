‘Stir at Ramlila ground permitted, no word on CP rally’: Delhi Police on INDIA bloc’s protest

While Delhi Police has granted permission for the the INDIA bloc’s “Chalo Dilli” rally at the Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, no permission has been sought for the march from Connaught Place-Minto Road junction to the grounds, senior police officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The Ramlila Maidan has been booked for the organisers from October 25 to November 3. (Sonu Mehta/HT)

This comes hours after senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, during an “Ask Me” session on Instagram, said a march will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan, and urged people to join the rally.

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Police Say They Have Not Been Informed About the March No permission has been sought and neither the New Delhi district police nor the Central district police have been informed about the march, two senior police officers from the two districts said.

While the officers denied having any official intimation about the march, they did not comment on whether the police will stop opposition leaders and other participants from carrying out the march to Ramlila Maidan.

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“We cannot comment anything in advance on the alleged proposed march that has been announced for November. The entire situation is being monitored, and required measures would be taken as and when required,” said one of the officers.

Deputy commissioners of police of both the districts – Rohit Rajbir Singh (central) and Sachin Sharma (New Delhi) also confirmed that they had not been approached or informed about the march.

Police Reiterate Permission for the Rally On Tuesday, the Delhi Police had reiterated that permission had been granted for the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, denying allegations that the organisers had been stopped from preparing for the event. Their clarification came after Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged in a social media post on Tuesday that Delhi Police had stopped party leaders from preparing the venue despite the organisers having the requisite permissions.

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“We have not withdrawn the permission for the Congress rally. The Ramlila Maidan has been booked for the organisers from October 25 to November 3. There is no change in the permission that we granted on October 17,” a senior police officer had said, requesting anonymity