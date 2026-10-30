'See you there': After CJP, AISA's Neha Bora extends support to INDIA bloc's Nov 1 anti-CEC protest at Ramlila Maidan

Student activist and All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora extended her support to INDIA bloc's rally against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision process. The protest is scheduled to be held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. AISA National President Neha Bora address the media during a press conference on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. (HT photo)

"Our demand to seek Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, impose a complete halt on the SIR exercise, and withdraw the 2023 law will culminate in a movement at Ramlila Maidan on November 1," she said in a video address, posted on her social media accounts.

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Bora urged the citizens to reach the Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protect their voting rights and “uphold the sanctity of democracy”, as she said, “See you there.”

The INDIA bloc has given the call for a "mega rally" on the issue of alleged "vote theft", seeking to press for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. The rally on Sunday is expected to bring together opposition leaders, party workers, activists and citizens from across the country.

Neha Bora's announcement came two days after the Cockroach Janta Party extended its support to the Opposition protest. “GYANU MUST GO! The Cockroach Janta Party extends its support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. Nation above all,” CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted on X on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi urges support for Nov 1 rally Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to join the opposition bloc's November 1 'Chalo Dilli' march. He asked the people not to worry about police crackdown, claiming that the ruling BJP "will not have the guts to try any of their antics".

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said the opposition INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march at Ramlila Maidan is to save democracy, put an end to "vote theft" and protect the Constitution. He urged student groups, regardless of their political affiliation, to join it.

During an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram, Gandhi said the INDIA bloc march on November 1 would commence at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at the Ramlila Maidan.

INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, scheduled for October 30, was postponed to October 31 due to bad weather.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to incessant rain the Public Impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar organised by the INDIA janbandhan has been rescheduled to tomorrow October 31st at 230pm. This will be followed by the 'Chalo Dilli' Ramlila March on Sunday November 1st," Ramesh said on X.

(With PTI inputs)