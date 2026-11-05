HT exclusive: Delhi Police informed MCD of illegal construction at Chawri Bazar building months ago, say officials

HT has reached out to MCD officials for a response. This report will be updated as and when the civic body responds.

“After receiving complaints, we had informed MCD about unauthorised construction at 4547 Gali Sheesh Mahal, Chawri Bazar on June 15 but we are not aware of any action being taken,” a senior official aware of the investigation told HT on condition of anonymity.

At least two people were killed and one was injured in the Chawri Bazar building collapse on Thursday morning, the latest in the series of such mishaps in the Capital. The number of people trapped under the debris was not immediately known. Track LIVE updates from Chawri Bazar building collapse rescue operation here

The Delhi Police had informed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials about unauthorised construction at the three-storey building in Chawri Bazar that collapsed on Thursday nearly five months ago, but no action was taken by the civic body, officials aware of the matter said.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station, according to PTI news agency.

MCD suspends 2 engineers Hours after the building collapsed, the MCD suspended assistant engineer (AE), Mohd Naeem, and junior engineer (JE) Aman Dalal on the orders of chief minister Rekha Gupta. The chief minister also ordered thorough inquiry into the incident and the registration of FIR against the contractor.

The chief minister's office (CMO) also said on X that strict directions have been issued to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured and immediate ex-gratia assistance to the affected families.

Stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law, the CMO X post stated.

A witness said about eight to ten labourers were working at the site when the building collapsed.

“…Work was underway on the lanter of the third floor. It collapsed at around 9:30 am, while approximately seven to eight labourers were working at the site,” said the witness, on condition of anonymity.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta visited the mishap site and said that overlooking safety and security measures during constructions poses a fatal risk to lives. She said, while speaking to media persons, that further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the collapse.

“Two bodies have been recovered so far, and one injured person has been rescued. The structure was a ground-plus-two-story building. Further investigation will reveal the exact cause of the collapse. In the meantime, the Municipal Corporation has suspended the concerned JE and AE, and an FIR has been registered against the contractor responsible for the construction. I must emphasise that the way people often overlook safety and security measures while constructing their homes poses a fatal risk to their own lives,” CM Gupta said.