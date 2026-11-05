Three-storey building collapses near Delhi’s Chawri Bazar Metro Station; 2 dead, rescue work on

Two persons died while several others were injured after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazar on Thursday morning. Chawri Bazar building collapse: At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were reportedly rushed to the spot (HT/Vipin Kumar) Two bodies were taken out from debris by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) team, while four were rushed to hospital by locals before the arrival of DFS team, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Rajesh Shukla said in an update at around 12 pm, adding that rescue operation is still underway. The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station, according to PTI news agency. Track LIVE updates from Chawri Bazar building collapse rescue operation here

At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were rushed to the spot with senior officers supervising the rescue operation, the officials was quoted as saying. What witness saw A witness, Mohd Nayeem, said he woke up to a crashing sound and saw a body being taken out. “This happened around 9:00 or 9:30. We were asleep when we heard a crashing sound. We all got up and rushed outside. We thought our own house was collapsing. When we checked, we realized it was the house being built next door,” he said, speaking to ANI. "Three or four lintels had already been cast, and they all collapsed at once. One of the injured laborers said there were about three or four people there. We saw a body being taken out. This building was under construction for the last 3-4 months...," he added.