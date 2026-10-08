4 confirmed dead in building collapse in Delhi's Seemapuri, culpable homicide case filed

A day after a five-storey building collapsed in New Seemapuri, police officials on Thursday said that a 28-hour-long search and rescue operation had ended on Thursday evening. With some body parts and remains yet to be identified, at least four deaths have been confirmed so far. The building came down around 3.30pm on Thursday in the cramped lanes of New Seemapuri, trapping at least 11 people (Hindustan Times)

The building came down at around 3.30pm on Thursday in the cramped lanes of New Seemapuri, trapping at least 11 people, including residents and people standing nearby. Eight people were injured.

Two children and a 21-year-old pregnant woman were initially confirmed dead. While two more women’s bodies were recovered early Thursday, police revised the toll to four counting the confirmed deaths of three women and a child (aged around 3 or 4).

A police officer aware of the matter said that five body parts had been recovered from the debris on Wednesday. In a statement, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Rajendra Prasad Meena said they will be identified through DNA examination.”

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The DNA examination will help ascertain whether the body parts belong to the same person or multiple people. This means the death toll could rise.

The other victims were identified as Hazra Bibi (56) and her niece Nusrat (33), as well as Gulafsa, who was four months pregnant.

Nusrat is the daughter of the building owner, Mohammad Anwar who is in his late 50s. His three-year-old grandson, wife, and son were also among the injured.