Roof, beams and part of first floor collapse at 160-year-old Town Hall in Delhi

The damage comes even as the Delhi government has announced plans to redevelop the complex as a “Global Heritage Centre”, showcasing the Capital’s art, culture and cuisine. Chief minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement in her budget speech in April.

The complex, which has remained largely unused since MCD shifted its headquarters from this building in 2011-12, has crumbling corridors, damaged windows, peeling plaster and blocked passageways.

Ironically, the historic building is owned by the very civic body responsible for protecting and maintaining heritage structures across Delhi.

A large section of Chandni Chowk’s more than 160-year-old Town Hall, a Grade-I protected heritage building owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has collapsed, damaging its facade, first floor, roof, walls of the main entrance porch and the clock mounted above it.

A senior civic official, who asked not to be identified, said the roof and two massive beams near the entrance porch collapsed on Saturday. “The entire roof and the two massive beams in the entry porch came down two days ago, with guards and local jawans reporting the collapse. Some debris has been cleared, but it will take many days to clear the entire site. The adjoining walls have developed cracks and a portion of the first floor has also been damaged,” the official said.

The area around the porch has been barricaded, and fire department officials are also present at the site, the official added.

During a visit on Tuesday, HT found large sections of the complex in disrepair, with exposed roof beams and damaged walls. Areas near the central meeting hall have been barricaded. A portion of the complex is also used by security personnel, while electronic voting machines, or EVMs, are stored on the premises.

A history spanning two empires The Town Hall stands on the site of a caravan sarai built by Begum Jahanara, daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. After the British took control of Delhi in 1857, the sarai was demolished as part of efforts to remove symbols of Mughal power. Begum ka Bagh was renamed Company Bagh.

The construction of a new building here finished in 1863, where it housed Delhi Institute, also known as the Lawrence Institute. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Town Hall served as the city’s municipal office while it also continued to house a European Club and library that had earlier been part of the Lawrence Institute.

Historian Narayani Gupta, in her book “Delhi Between Two Empires”, writes that the building was constructed using provincial funds and contributions from Hindu and Muslim donors. Lala Mahesh Das contributed more than ₹25,000, while other contributors included Lala Saligram, Lala Naharwala, Lala Gurwala, the Nawab of Dujana, Nawab Ziauddin and Mirza Ilahi Bux.

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An MCD official said funds from the education department of the Punjab government — under whose jurisdiction Delhi then fell — were also used, as Delhi College had been shut after the 1857 revolt. In 1866, the municipality bought the building for ₹135,457, reimbursing the contributors, and retained rooms for a library and a European club.

The municipality operated from the iconic building for 145 years, until it shifted to the new Civic Centre on Minto Road in 2011-12. Its Durbar Hall, the original meeting room, was used for ceremonial receptions, balls and larger meetings. A second meeting hall was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru on August 10, 1947, five days before Independence. A second series of additions to the complex as extension were made in 1937-39s and Durbar Hall was re-constructed in 1950.

Since MCD moved out, the building has fallen into disuse, with proposals to restore and repurpose it failing to take off.

In 2013, the civic body proposed converting parts of the complex into a library, restaurant, cultural centre and boutique hotel, with space for public concerts and musical events. The plan was shelved after a change of government in 2014. In 2018, the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation proposed a heritage hotel, but received no bids.

In 2022, the Union culture ministry expressed interest in taking over the property on a 33-year lease to develop a museum, library, research centre and restaurant.

The proposal stalled over revenue-sharing issues. MCD set up a heritage cell in 2023 to prepare restoration estimates.

In 2024, the corporation signed an MoU with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts to restore artefacts and rare documents in its possession.MCD also worked with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture on a restoration plan, for which a report was prepared.

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The latest proposal, to develop the complex as a Global Heritage Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Tourism department, was formalised through an MoU between the Delhi government and MCD two months ago.

Sohail Hashmi, city chronicler, author and documentary filmmaker, said that the sites like Town Hall have played crucial role in the city’s evolution. He said that he had worked on a proposal for reuse of the Town Hall complex. “In 2012, the MCD commissioner had approached us to help formulate an adaptive reuse plan. Historian Narayani Gupta, conservation activist Anisha Shekhar food expert Rahul Verma and I had submitted a proposal to turn sections of Town Hall building into a library, restaurant, cultural centre and a boutique hotel.”