Delhi govt orders magisterial probe into Seemapuri building collapse; past inquiries flag enforcement failures

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood on Friday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the October 7 Seemapuri building collapse that claimed four lives and directed the district magistrate (northeast) to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident and fix accountability. Preliminary local inquiries have indicated that demolition work with heavy machinery at an adjoining unauthorised construction site may have triggered the collapse through vibrations. (Hindustan Times/ Representative)

Officials said the inquiry will examine the exact cause of the collapse, violations of building laws and safety norms by property owners and private individuals, and possible lapses by government departments and civic agencies.

It will also recommend legal action against those found responsible and examine the implementation of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to suggest long-term preventive measures.

"No guilty person or lax official will be spared. Our immediate priority is to support the affected families, and our long-term goal is to enforce strict structural safety rules so that such an accident never happens again in Delhi," Sood said.

The Seemapuri building collapse The four- to five-storey residential building, located at house number E-402 in New Seemapuri and built on a small plot measuring around 20-25 square yards, collapsed around 3pm on October 7. Three adjoining buildings suffered major damage and were declared unsafe before being evacuated.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the structure was reportedly 20-25 years old.

Preliminary local inquiries have indicated that demolition work with heavy machinery at an adjoining unauthorised construction site may have triggered the collapse through vibrations. The incident has once again brought the safety of densely packed residential structures in the national capital under scrutiny.

The tragedy also bears striking similarities to a series of building-related disasters in Delhi this year, in which magisterial inquiries repeatedly flagged illegal construction, regulatory failures, ignored warnings, and inadequate emergency preparedness.

The repeated tragedies An HT review of magisterial inquiry reports into the Saidulajab building collapse and the fires in Hauz Rani, Palam and Vivek Vihar found that multiple agencies had overlooked warning signs before the tragedies.

In Saidulajab, where six people died after an unauthorised building collapsed on May 30, the magisterial inquiry concluded that the disaster was preventable. The MCD had already booked the building for violations, but no meaningful enforcement action followed. Delhi Police had also alerted the civic body in March to verify whether the construction, including an additional fifth floor, was in accordance with the sanctioned plan.

The inquiry flagged failures by MCD officials to monitor illegal construction, act on complaints and enforce building regulations. It also raised concerns over allegedly fabricated retrospective inspection records intended to mislead investigators. Among its recommendations were mandatory structural safety audits, risk categorisation of vulnerable buildings, Geographic Information System (GIS)- based mapping and digital monitoring.

Just four days later, a fire at an illegally expanded bed-and-breakfast establishment in Hauz Rani killed 23 people. The inquiry found that the property continued operating despite repeated warnings and serious discrepancies in licensing and inspection records.

The MCD, Delhi Police, tourism department and BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd were among the agencies whose failures contributed to the regulatory breakdown.

The inquiry exposed how inspections often failed to translate into sustained enforcement. Following the fire, the government launched a citywide inspection drive involving district administrations, the police, the MCD, and the fire service to identify illegal and unsafe buildings. However, HT subsequently reported that the exercise lost momentum after about a month, with district-level teams flagging violations but lacking powers to seal properties.

In Vivek Vihar, where nine people died in a fire, the magisterial inquiry found that flats had been sold without occupancy certificates and major structural alterations had been made in violation of sanctioned plans.

Restricted escape routes, a locked terrace, inadequate ventilation and congested approach lanes aggravated the tragedy. The first fire tender's water supply also ran dry within minutes.

The March 18 Palam fire, which killed nine people, exposed shortcomings in emergency response. The inquiry found that a Delhi Fire Services aerial platform was obstructed by illegal overhead cables and that there was no effective backup arrangement when the equipment failed. It also flagged inadequate training of personnel operating sophisticated equipment and manpower shortages in the fire service.

The magisterial probe report into the Satya Niketan building collapse on September 6 this year, which led to the deaths of seven people and left several injured, is still pending.

A recurring pattern Taken together, the inquiries point to a recurring pattern: illegal construction is identified, complaints are received, and violations are recorded, but action often stops short of effective enforcement.

The scale of the problem is reflected in MCD records. More than 125,000 properties had been booked for violations as of May 31, HT had reported. However, enforcement action was initiated in less than half of the illegal-construction cases recorded between 2015 and 2025.