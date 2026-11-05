India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: Unbeaten IND look to retain crown
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: As Harmanpreet Singh's men go all out for glory, check out all the latest live updates from the match here.
India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: The stage is set for a thrilling Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final as the defending champions India take the field against Japan at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The hosts have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, recently crushing South Korea 8-1 in the semi-final. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the squad is in spectacular form and hungry to lift the trophy once again....Read More
However, their opponents will not make it easy. Japan gave the hosts their toughest test during the group stage, as they somehow scraped a 4-2 win.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Olympian Balbir Singh Sr International Stadium as India take on Japan in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Check out here for all the latest live updates.