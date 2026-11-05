India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: Unbeaten IND look to retain crown

Live

By

Harmanpreet Singh will be captaining India in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy Final, Hockey LIVE score: The stage is set for a thrilling Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 final as the defending champions India take the field against Japan at the Olympian Balbir Singh International Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The hosts have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, recently crushing South Korea 8-1 in the semi-final. Led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, the squad is in spectacular form and hungry to lift the trophy once again. However, their opponents will not make it easy. Japan gave the hosts their toughest test during the group stage, as they somehow scraped a 4-2 win. ...Read More

However, their opponents will not make it easy. Japan gave the hosts their toughest test during the group stage, as they somehow scraped a 4-2 win.