Psychologist explains how to enjoy the festive season without the pressure of perfection

Diwali is a time for lights, laughter and togetherness. However, between cleaning the house, shopping, planning outfits, preparing food and entertaining guests, the festive season can sometimes feel more like a job than a celebration. With growing expectations around themed parties, elaborate decorations and picture-perfect gatherings, many people find themselves struggling to balance modern celebrations with traditional family customs. (Also read: Diwali skincare guide: Doctor shares how to choose the right treatments for your skin and hair concerns )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aashka Mistry, clinical psychologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, explains how festive expectations can affect emotional well-being and why people should focus on enjoying Diwali rather than trying to make everything perfect.

When Diwali celebrations become overwhelming “Diwali is supposed to be about lights, laughter and togetherness. But let’s be honest, between cleaning the house from top to bottom, shopping, planning outfits, preparing food and entertaining guests, the festive season can sometimes feel like a job!” says Aashka.

She points out that celebrations have evolved over the years, with festivities often beginning weeks in advance through themed parties, Diwali get-togethers, DIY celebrations and elaborate home decorations.

“Hosting a party has almost become an event in itself, where the food, ambience, décor and even the smallest details need to come perfectly,” she explains.

At the same time, families may feel the pressure to keep older traditions alive, from annual cleaning rituals and preparing the home for guests to following family customs. Balancing these expectations with newer ways of celebrating can become overwhelming.