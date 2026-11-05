Diwali skincare guide: Doctor shares how to choose the right treatments for your skin and hair concerns

As Diwali approaches, beauty clinics often roll out festive offers featuring facials, de-tan treatments, glow boosters and advanced aesthetic procedures. While these options may sound appealing, it is important to understand that not every skin concern can be addressed with a cosmetic service. A facial, for instance, is very different from a medical procedure, and choosing the right treatment requires understanding the concern, the available evidence and individual skin needs. (Also read: Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashok Patel, aesthetic surgeon, founder and chief medical officer, Brilliance Cosmocare, explains why people should look beyond festive packages and make informed decisions about their skin and hair treatments.

A facial is care, not treatment “A good facial cleanses, hydrates and relaxes. That has real value, especially in a month of travel, guests and late nights. It is not designed to treat a medical condition, change pigmentation at depth, or rebuild collagen,” says Dr Patel.

He explains that problems arise when a cosmetic service is presented as a solution to a persistent skin concern. Stubborn dark patches, repeated breakouts and unexplained hair shedding may have underlying medical causes that cannot be addressed through a festive beauty package.

“Not every skin or hair concern needs cosmetic treatment. Sometimes the first step is finding the underlying medical cause,” he adds.

Understanding the evidence behind aesthetic treatments According to Dr Patel, treatments should be assessed based on the strength of clinical evidence supporting them. “At the top are treatments with a solid body of clinical evidence for a defined purpose. Botulinum toxin is well established for dynamic wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid fillers have a place in appropriate cases of volume loss and contour change. Certain lasers and energy-based devices can improve pigmentation, texture and photo ageing when the right device and protocol are chosen,” he explains.

In hair restoration, topical minoxidil and appropriate medical treatments for pattern hair loss are well supported. Hair transplantation may also be effective in carefully selected patients. “On the middle rung sit treatments that help some people in some circumstances. Even the established ones depend on the condition and on the individual, which is why a proper diagnosis comes first,” he says.

He also highlights regenerative treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), which have shown encouraging results in some studies but still have limitations.

“A systematic review of 27 controlled trials covering 1,117 people found that PRP injections increased hair density over a medium-term follow-up compared with saline, by roughly 26 hairs per square centimetre on average, with a wide margin of uncertainty. The reviewers rated the evidence as low quality, citing inconsistency between trials and varying PRP preparation and schedules. Encouraging, in other words, but not settled,” he notes.