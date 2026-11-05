India-Sri Lanka ODI: Visakhapatnam replaces Delhi as venue for series opener

The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam following a request from the DDCA due to potential weather disruptions and proposed stadium renovation work.
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