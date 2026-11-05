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India-Sri Lanka ODI: Visakhapatnam replaces Delhi as venue for series opener

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played in Visakhapatnam

Published on: Nov 5, 2026, 18:49:04 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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The first ODI match between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled for December 13, has been shifted from Delhi to Visakhapatnam following a request from the DDCA due to potential weather disruptions and proposed stadium renovation work.

India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in December (AP)
India will play three ODIs against Sri Lanka in December (AP)

More to follow…

  • HT Sports Desk
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    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

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Home/Cricket News/India-Sri Lanka ODI: Visakhapatnam Replaces Delhi As Venue For Series Opener
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