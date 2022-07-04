Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. You Probationers and internees will get a chance to showcase their talents. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable. Homemakers may crave for a change and plan a vacation. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. Those feeling overworked may lack in motivation in whatever they undertake today. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. An enjoyable trip is on the cards. Chance of owning property may come to you soon.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Health wise you feel on the top of the world. A property decision will be given in your favour. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. You are likely to find the day favourable.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. This is a great day for those looking for a suitable job. A home remedy is likely to prove effective. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. A social function or event is in the offing and will be great fun. A project may entail a lot of travelling.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Luck is likely to favour you on the financial front and bring in money. Professionals may feel frustrated regarding their slow progress. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: A gift from lover is likely to bowl you over!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. An increment is likely, especially for Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Social front appears lively today.

Love Focus: Romantic front may witness turbulence, as you seem to be on a confrontation path with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. It is best not to take any chances on speculation or betting, as you may lose money. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Academically, you are set to perform well.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

