Taurus Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 4, '22 states, opportunities

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) This time is beneficial for Taurus natives who want to start something new, be it on the personal or professional front. This is the right time to look beyond your comfort zone. Your career will be on the upswing and you could receive new job opportunities today. You will also be willing to take risks which will pay you rich dividends. You will remain confident and cheerful with your family members. Your efforts to strengthen your bond are likely to succeed. You are likely to experience financial prosperity and your efforts to establish a comfortable lifestyle may succeed brilliantly. Taurus businessmen may have favourable day and rake in steady profits. You may be able to increase your stamina with regular workouts and outdoor games. Students preparing for competitive exams will taste success with a revamped study schedule! The day may be good for negotiating some land deals and also investing in property. It will give good returns soon.

Taurus Finance Today Businesspeople running their enterprise in a partnership are likely to find smooth sailing. Budding Taurus entrepreneurs make a favourable impression on influential backers. Gains from past investments will remain on the higher side. You may be able to invest in home comforts.

Taurus Family Today You are likely to execute every task entrusted by your family with passion and devotion. This may make you the apple of the eye of your elders. There is also a possibility of celebrating an auspicious function at home which will enhance family harmony.

Taurus Career Today This is a favourable day for working professionals. A new job opportunity is around the corner, and you must not let it go when it knocks on your door. Those associated with the field of IT, media and marketing will do exceedingly well.

Taurus Health Today Playing outdoor games with children will keep Taurus natives fit and active. Also, concentrate on your diet to ensure all-around wellness. Do not skip your medication and consume a plate full of salads, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Taurus Love Life Today Married life will remain harmonious and your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. Those in a relationship will strengthen their bonding with mutual trust and understanding! They may even decide to seal their bond with a commitment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

