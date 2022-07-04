Leo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 4,'22 states, excellent progress

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leos can have a hectic yet fulfilling day today. You have a big day ahead of you, with meetings, discussions and other liabilities. You will be in a good frame of mind and would make excellent progress. Salaried employees will remain committed to delivering greater output. Your financial position would remain satisfactory, businessmen would be able to raise capital for their new venture. You will need to calm in your domestic matters and remain available for family members. The romantic front may remain a little turbulent and it will be vital not to lose your cool. Leo students will perform well in exams and will taste success in achieving their goals. Your efforts and hard work will determine your achievements. Those looking to dispose of their old property are likely to strike a profitable deal. Minor preparation before you travel overseas will make your journey a lot smoother.

Leo Finance Today Leo businesspeople can try to strike a major deal which will consolidate their finances. It may help with expansion plans. The financial front would remain steady with handsome returns from traditional investment schemes. However, this may not be a good time for obtaining any fresh loans.

Leo Family Today On the family front, there could be misunderstandings with your children. You are advised to avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain peace. Your sibling or kin may seek you out for your wise counsel. Remain balanced and neutral in your views.

Leo Career Today Today, Leos can receive the complete support of their colleagues. Seniors to remain impressed with their pace of work. Those who have work related to overseas markets will be able to prosper in their profession. Financial rewards may also come your way.

Leo Health Today Your emotional and sensitive behaviour may wreck your mental as well as physical health. When you have the opportunity, try to meditate. Maintain a healthy diet and engage in yoga and contemplation for physical and internal benefits.

Leo Love Life Today You are advised to maintain flexibility in your behaviour to avoid spoiling your romantic relationship. Married Leo couples may remain stressed today because of the non-cooperative attitude of their life partner. It will be important to remain patient to resolve the issues.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

