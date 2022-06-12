Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 12, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good earning opportunities can come your way. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. It is best not to go in for magic cures, as it can prove harmful. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Read More

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Incomplete jobs at work will keep you on your toes throughout the day. A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Read More

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Changes at home may not be to your liking, but little you can do about it. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some. Read More

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Eating right will keep your system in a fine fettle. Don’t be argumentative at work as this can go against you. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Outdoors will help you in rejuvenating. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. Read More

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. A challenge is in store for some on the professional front. Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. You will be much in demand on the social front. Read More

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those looking for financers will be able to find one. Some of you can be lauded for professional excellence. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead. Read More

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance all throughout. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Good news will keep you in an upbeat mood. Read More

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A good financial move will prove profitable. Those overworked are likely to crave a break. This is the right time for getting back in shape. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. Religious minded can plan a pilgrimage. Read More

Love Focus: An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan on a long distance tour.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front will be most encouraging as you get down to multiplying your assets. Whatever you contribute today at work will count towards your career. Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. A family event is likely to raise your spirits. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours. Read More

Love Focus: Candlelight dinner, soft music or whatever else you have in mind may not be enough in pleasing lover!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. You are likely to perform well in a competition or get selected in a talent-hunt. Some of you are about to discover the fun element of exercising. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. Read More

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An unforeseen expenditure is likely to be incurred by some. A policy change at work can benefit you. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread. Spirited performance of a family member is likely to make you proud. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Profits accrue through wise investments. You will manage to showcase your professional skills to those who matter. Healthy dietary habits will find you alert and energetic. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Read More

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover or spouse is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON