Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 12,'22 states, get rewards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)This is likely to be a rewarding day for you. There is a distinct possibility of an increased inflow of finance. Planetary influences indicate a positive phase of growth for people in business. They will be able to outsmart their competitors. However, family and household expenses are likely to increase substantially during the day. Some of you may be inclined to purchase a new vehicle or an asset. You are advised not to go over the budget and think carefully before buying anything. Working professionals need to remain organized and adopt a methodical approach. Short business tours will open up new avenues. You are likely to face stress and anxiety due to the fragile health of your elders. You are advised to monitor the situation closely and seek medical help if required. Pending court cases relating to inheritance, if any, are likely to settle in your favour. Students intending to migrate abroad for higher education will be successful. This is a favourable time for those looking to move abroad.

Libra Finance Today If in business, try not to go overboard with your debts and keep a check on people who work for you. This is a good time to restructure business strategies to increase sales prospects. There will be an increase in cash flow and, most importantly, you will be able to buy something expensive.

Libra Family Today Do not take the health concerns of your elders lightly as they may cause worry later on. There is a possibility of you getting involved in petty fights with your siblings which might disrupt the family environment.

Libra Career Today If you are unemployed, then there is a strong chance that you will be able to crack an exam and land a job for yourself. This is a favourable phase for educators, freelance workers, banking professionals and people employed in government service.

Libra Health Today Start your morning with breathing exercises - this will give you a boost of energy throughout the day. Your health will be better than before but that doesn’t mean you take your health for granted. Listen to what your body needs.

Libra Love Life Today If you are single, you may get a push from a friend to meet someone who has been showing interest in you. Be patient with this person. Differences of opinion between you and your partner’s families are likely to be resolved with conversation and understanding.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

