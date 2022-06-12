Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Prediction forJune12,'22 states work improvement

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)The start of the day is likely to provide you with mixed results. On the one hand, you will improve your performance at the workplace which will reflect in positive support from your seniors. On the other hand, married couples may face issues in their relationship and may have ego clashes. You need to be careful with your speech. Do not utter words that might hurt the sentiments of others. Do not make promises that you cannot keep. They are further advised to keep a close watch on the health of their children. The day you are likely to receive substantial monetary benefits. Some of you might acquire ancestral property or get benefits from it. Undertaking journeys during this period will provide you with monetary gains and benefits. On the social front, an old friend will reach out to you to clarify some misunderstandings. Be more forgiving rather than dragging the matter and letting ego come in the way.

Capricorn Finance Today You will be inclined to save money and invest in traditional investment schemes. Those in business will be able to strike a profitable deal around the middle of the day. Loan applications may move swiftly.

Capricorn Family Today There are indications of childbirth for those planning to expand their family. Children will perform well in their studies and if they are grown-ups then their careers will see a positive direction. Avoid ignoring any ailment in kids and the health of your children should be taken care of.

Capricorn Career Today Those working in the field of media and public relations are likely to get more favourable results than usual during the day. Professionally, you are likely to meet some influential people during the day.

Capricorn Health Today Health will remain fine as you will be able to recover quickly from any illness that you may have been facing. Despite stable health, you may feel extremely moody and emotionally drained out. Reconcile with your past and meditate to feel better.

Capricorn Love Life Today Couples in a committed relationship may face issues in understanding each other. It is advisable to remain patient and give each other enough time and space. There could be some problems on the marital front. You are advised to maintain the decorum of your speech while conversing with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

