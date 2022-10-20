Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front. Family may have lined up a surprise for you today. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Purchase or development of the property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Job seekers are likely to land well-paying jobs. A misunderstanding over a trivial issue will be clarified before it spoils the domestic environment. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Mental calmness through meditation can be expected. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. That craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Be careful in long-distance travel by road.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Some of you may need to cut corners for repaying a loan. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. Your celebratory mood may get spoiled due to spouse’s disinterest. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Remaining fit by daily workouts is set to make you a reservoir of energy. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. A competition that had instilled fear in you will be aced without much difficulty. Curb your tendency of taking partner for granted to avoid unpleasant situation at home. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink & Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. A peaceful home environment may remain elusive. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Chance of profiting from something you have thought of is possible, but not without efforts. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Family will be supportive and do much to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Your attempts at romance are likely to miserably fail and leave you heartbroken.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. Those in business may need to plan out their strategy in detail for beating the competition. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A long journey may prove tiring and boring.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling day on the romantic front is foreseen, as you get to spend time with lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. Family front is likely to become a lively place soon. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. Tensions regarding money cannot be ruled out at home. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. Those recovering from minor surgery will need to keep a check on their progress. Some of you may have to cater to the whims and fancies of a family elder. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment.

Love Focus: Those in love may have to contend with an off mood partner.

Lucky Number: 2 & 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage. Antics of a family member can become a source of concern.

Love Focus: Your kind nature may charm an opposite number and usher in a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON