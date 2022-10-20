Sagittarius Horoscope Today, October 20, 2022: Some good returns

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, Sagittarius natives may feel healthy and full of life. While success in terms of money may make you happy, you should expect some tense moments in your expert life. You can explore possible careers but tread carefully. Family members may be delighted with you, and you are likely to rediscover your love for your family. Don't worry about anything; just take it easy and enjoy yourself. Sagittarius-born people are quick-witted souls. Your loved ones adore you because you always manage to brighten their day. You really despise wasting time on trivial matters. You have to live your life by your own set of standards and stop trying to justify your choices to other people. You are advised to embark on an adventure to explore the unexplored. Before deciding on a final vacation spot, you may wish to get input from relatives. Real estate transactions with the proper documentation in place can yield good returns for Sagittarius natives. It's best to keep a mediator on hand whenever possible when resolving issues with family members.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today's finances may be satisfactory for Sagittarians, which may also reflect in their healthy bank balance. All of your investments are likely to be profitable, so you should now consider purchasing additional policies or investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

Reconnect with your family members, especially your parents and siblings. You've been so busy that you've grown distant from your loved ones, but bonding over shared experiences can help. Make the most of the time you have today, Sagittarius natives.

Sagittarius Career Today

Sagittarius natives are advised to be very careful while venturing into something new. You may get tempted to explore new job options. Things may prove beneficial if done with proper consultation and guidance of elders at home and office. Don’t make any life-changing career moves in haste.

Sagittarius Health Today

You've been very attentive to your health, and now you can feel the benefits. For those struggling with digestive issues, this may be a huge relief. You should pace yourself and avoid going into cardiac arrhythmia from too much intense cardio.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Sagittarius love birds can feel love in the air today. You never know who might pick up on the positive energy and surprise you. An engagement proposal is also possible today. If you're currently single, you might just meet the one. Don't be afraid to show your affection for one another.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

