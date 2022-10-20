Pisces Horoscope Today, October 20, 2022: Find what's in store for you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces may feel fantastic today and decide to revamp their workout routine. Gains and prosperity are also in store for your financial situation. At work, you'll find things to be going in your favour. You should approach the situation at home with the utmost caution. Fortunately, your romantic life may be wonderful. You should try to make the day memorable for your significant other. You are a resilient person who should not let minor setbacks discourage you. It's an excellent time to act now, and you have the support of many people. Your biggest flaw is that you have been putting things off. People cannot help but feel the upbeat energy that emanates from you when you're around them. If you follow your gut, you'll end up on top. You can get that much-needed recharge by taking that long-awaited family vacation. Unexpectedly, an old property may turn a profit for Pisces natives.

Pisces Finance Today

Everything is likely to work out for the best on the financial front, so you should be happy. You may be praised for your technical abilities. As a result, you may remain comfortable on the financial front. However, it's not a good idea to give large loans to close friends.

Pisces Family Today

Pisces natives should strive to avoid any kind of verbal confrontation at home. More kindness in your approach to your sibling relationships is advised. The situation looks bad at first glance, but it's actually much better than it seems. Good communication with your kids is highly recommended for Pisces natives.

Pisces Career Today

Carry on working diligently and persistently on the professional front, Pisceans. New tasks may be assigned to those working in the information technology field. All of your coworkers are cheering you on and want you to succeed. Pisces individuals who are trying to start their own business may want to think about doing so if certain conditions are met.

Pisces Health Today

You've been very careful with your health, and it may start showing. You have been focusing on your physical health while ignoring your mental well-being. Even though your mental health may be excellent, you should still make time for yoga and meditation.

Pisces Love Life Today

The timing is right to make the change, Pisces natives. Never be shy about telling the one you love how you feel. Quit putting things off because of second-guessing. Instead, make it a memorable day by hosting a dinner and exchanging presents.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

