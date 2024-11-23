The Sun enters the Sagittarius sign on November 22, starting the Sagittarius season, which lasts until December 21, 2024. During this time before the winter solstice, zodiac signs are encouraged to embrace spontaneity, live in the moment, and seek adventure. Sagittarius, the zodiac’s social butterfly, brings warm, fiery energy that lifts spirits and inspires us, setting the tone for the holiday season ahead. Tarot reading for Sagittarius season 2024

Sagittarius season 2024 tarot reading for each zodiac sign

Tarot Card: King of Wands, Reversed

During Sagittarius Season, you're encouraged to socialize, but the King of Wands reversed warns against being too controlling. Keep your temper in check and let others share their opinions freely. Avoid dominance and embrace collaboration in your interactions to maintain harmony.

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, Reversed

The Knight of Cups reversed signals emotional instability. Avoid impulsive decisions about relationships or creative endeavours. Instead, take time for self-reflection and emotional healing to make clear-headed choices in the future.

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

This season is all about celebrating milestones. The Four of Wands suggests hosting parties, engaging with loved ones, and embracing joyful moments. Celebrate your wins, enjoy your relationships, and appreciate the present.

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands, Reversed

The Seven of Wands reversed warns against unnecessary conflicts. Let go of petty battles and focus on rebuilding trust and finding balance. Prioritize peace and avoid letting your pride get in the way of meaningful connections.

Tarot Card: Judgment

The Judgment tarot card calls you to take responsibility for your choices. A life-changing decision is ahead, and you must trust your intuition to make the right call. Follow your gut and align with what feels best for you.

Tarot Card: The Chariot, Reversed

The Chariot reversed indicates a lack of direction. Take control of your life and stop drifting aimlessly. Focus your energy and set clear goals. Taking charge now will pave the way for success in the long run.

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands brings recognition and praise for your efforts. Your hard work is paying off, so take a moment to celebrate your successes. Enjoy the spotlight before moving on to your next goal.

Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups, also known as the Wish Card, signals fulfilment and success. Celebrate your achievements as your hard work pays off, and your emotional needs are met. It's time for happiness and positivity to shine through.

Tarot Card: The Sun

The Sun card is all about positivity, success, and happiness. Your energy is infectious, and everything seems to be going your way. Embrace this time of abundance and radiate positivity—it’s your time to shine!

Tarot Card: Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

If progress feels slow, the Seven of Pentacles reversed advises you to reevaluate your approach. Make necessary changes in work or finances, and reassess your goals to get things moving again.

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, Reversed

The Two of Wands reversed signals indecision and fear. Stop hesitating and choose a goal. Trust your ability to succeed by taking one step at a time. Focus on clarity and move forward with confidence.

Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles celebrates the power of teamwork. Collaborate with others to achieve something remarkable. Don’t go it alone—share the workload and find strength in working together for success.