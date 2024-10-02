Stars predict a positive shift for these zodiac signs during the Solar Eclipse in Libra. Here's how

October 2, 2024, brings a powerful day for everyone with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse because of the moon's shadow forming a ring on the Earth. October 2, 2024, brings a powerful day for everyone with the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra, also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse because of the moon's shadow forming a ring on the Earth.

According to astrology experts, since this eclipse is in Libra, the sign linked to relationships and balance, it will push us to reflect on the people in our lives. The solar eclipse in Libra on October 2 will show if you can trust those closest to you.

You’ve been on your North Node journey for a while, and the Solar Eclipse on October 2 will be another important challenge during this significant period. If you’ve been feeling burned out or emotionally drained, this eclipse will push you to take a step back and focus on self-care. Doing too much can slow you down, so it’s time to prioritize what really matters in your life.

If you feel drawn to it, carry a clear quartz palmstone or wear a clear quartz necklace for clarity, especially during the eclipse.

You’re in for a powerful experience during the Solar Eclipse in Libra on October 2. As a moon child, anything connected to the moon has a strong impact on you.

This eclipse may bring up memories of lost love or friendships you left behind due to misunderstandings or immature choices that you never fully processed. It’s a time to reflect on the factors that shaped your decisions.

Virgo is known to be closely connected to Libra’s energy, you’ll feel the eclipse's impact deeply. It may bring sudden clarity, revealing why you’ve had certain gut feelings about people or situations. The eclipse will finally make everything click into place, turning scattered clues into a clear picture.

If you’re inspired, try journaling when this happens to uncover even more insights from within. You may also notice the eclipse affecting your relationship with food. Being mindful in this area could lead to an unexpected blessing in the form of real vitality.

You're in for something extra interesting because Pluto retrograde in Capricorn, is affecting you. This will heighten your intuition, making it stronger and clearer. You might even experience premonitions in your dreams.

If you practice magic or manifestation, this eclipse is a powerful time for setting intentions. However, it's best to avoid manifesting during this time. Eclipses carry the energy of both endings and beginnings, so while you might get what you want, it could disappear just as fast.